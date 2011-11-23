BUDAPEST Nov 23 Hungary's Banking Association said on Wednesday a competition authority probe into potential cartel activity in mortgage lending "fundamentally questioned" the government's intent to reach an agreement on a foreign currency mortgage relief plan.

Hungary's competition watchdog launched an investigation into what it called a suspected cartel by seven financial institutions in mortgage lending.

Separately, OTP Bank said it would cooperate with the inquiry, adding it rejected the allegations forming the basis of the probe. "OTP Bank will cooperate in everything with the authorities, while it firmly rejects the allegations which form the base of the investigation," it said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)