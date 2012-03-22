PARIS, March 22 Market watchdog AMF has slapped Societe Generale and BNP Paribas with fines of 500,000 euros each for failing to ensure confidentiality of information when testing investor interest in bond sales by Saint-Gobain and Schneider in 2009.

The two banks said on Thursday they had yet to decide whether they would appeal the AMF decision.

AMF announced the sanctions on its website on Wednesday evening. It said the banks did not comply with the obligation to inform investors of the privileged nature of the information exchanged ahead of the bonds issues as they did not draw "surveillance lists" to prevent "the circulation of privileged information"

"We are acknowledging this decision, reviewing it and retaining the right to appeal it," a BNP spokeswoman said.

A Societe Generale spokesman said the bank was "reviewing its options."

In April 2011, the AMF had slapped Natixis and Credit Agricole with sanctions for similar misconduct. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)