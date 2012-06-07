COPENHAGEN, Denmark A Greek exit from the euro zone would be "catastrophic" for the troubled country's economy, former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos said in a speech on Thursday, urging voters to "stay the course" of a reform plan.

"The overall economic consequences of a Greek euro exit would be disastrous, or to use a Greek word, catastrophic," Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central Bank, said in a speech at an Institute of International Finance (IIF) conference in Copenhagen on Thursday night.

He was prime minister from November 2011 to May 2012, helping push through a deal to restructure 206 billion euros of the country's debt to try put it on a sustainable footing. Greece will hold an election on June 17, which is being billed as referendum on it staying in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Gary Hill)