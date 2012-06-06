COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6 The refusal of
European central banks to accept losses on their Greek sovereign
bonds and a full payout to some other investors who did not sign
up to the deal set dangerous precedents for future debt
restructurings, one of the deal's negotiators said.
Private sector creditors lost about three-quarters of the
value of their Greek government bonds in a deal agreed in
February, as part of a restructuring of 206 billion euros ($257
billion) of the troubled euro zone country's debt.
But the IMF, European Central Bank (ECB) and other European
central banks refused to take part with bonds they held.
"They were exempt from the debt exchange and that set a very
bad precedent looking forward," said Hung Tran, deputy managing
director at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which
represented private sector creditors in the deal.
"So we have an unhappy situation where you have a whole
stack of official entities who all can claim preference over
private sector bondholders and that is something that together
we need to address," he said. He was speaking on a panel on
strengthening the framework for sovereign debt crisis resolution
at the IIF banking conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The deal was accepted by 97 percent of private sector
creditors, but a small minority held out and refused to accept
it. Last month Greece made an about-turn and paid a 435 million
euro bond that expired.
That undermined the principle that all creditors are treated
equally, Tran said.
Greece's restructuring was the biggest and most complex ever
and was a success, but lessons can be learned to improve future
restructurings, he said.
The scale of the loss -- estimated at around 75 percent
after taking into account the loss on future interest payments
-- made it appear forced, rather than voluntary.
"If it's involving such a substantial degree of loss, then
the characterization of the process as being truly voluntary is
open to question," Tran said.
Greece's move to retroactively change the law to force
holders of its domestic bonds to take losses was also
criticized, and could make it harder for countries to sell bonds
in the future.
"There are a number of things that happened in the Greek
restructuring that create concern for sovereign borrowing going
forward," said Hans Humes, president and chief investment
officer of Greylock Capital Management, who was also on the
panel.
"It was very unfortunate that this happened. Going back and
changing a law ... really raises issues for the private sector
and sovereign borrowing. The fact it was used contaminates it,"
he said.
Greylock was part of the IIF's steering committee on the
Greek deal, and Humes also criticized the subordination of
private bondholders to some of the official sector.
"At key moments we were left out of the discussion and we
found ourselves in the aftermath subordinated. I would hope that
what happened in Greece is not a template. Going forward we
should discuss which institutions are senior," he said.