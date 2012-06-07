COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7 A Greek exit from
the euro zone would be "catastrophic" for the troubled country's
economy, former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos said in a
speech on Thursday, urging voters to "stay the course" of a
reform plan.
"The overall economic consequences of a Greek euro exit
would be disastrous, or to use a Greek word, catastrophic,"
Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central Bank,
said in a speech at an Institute of International Finance (IIF)
conference in Copenhagen on Thursday night.
He was prime minister from November 2011 to May 2012,
helping push through a deal to restructure 206 billion euros of
the country's debt to try put it on a sustainable footing.
Greece will hold an election on June 17, which is being billed
as referendum on it staying in the euro zone.