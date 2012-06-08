By Steve Slater
| COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 8
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 8 Banks need a radical
overhaul to boost profitability against the backdrop of tougher
new rules and a grim economy - and they expect their customers
to share some of the pain.
That is the view of bankers, investors and regulators
meeting in Copenhagen this week to assess how banks need to
adapt to meet new regulations that require them to hold more
capital and to cope with the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
"Let's not waste a good crisis. Banks really need to focus
on being quite radical in what they do," David Hodgkinson,
chairman of Allied Irish Banks and a former senior banker at
HSBC, said on Friday.
"It is easier to do things when times are tough than when
you are in good times."
Bank bosses have been rethinking their business models since
the global financial crisis erupted almost five years ago.
However, many are now stepping up efforts as their return on
equity (RoE), a key financial yardstick, is below their cost of
capital.
Bankers at this week's meeting of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF) were in little doubt that business
models need to change further. But they also expected customers
to share the pain in the form of higher prices.
"The economy and customers will take the real hit. It's our
institutions, the economies and our families that will pay the
price over the next few years," said Eugene Ludwig, CEO of
consultancy Promontory Financial Group.
Rick Waugh, CEO of Canada's Scotiabank, said:
"There is no doubt that with all the regulation, risk-based
adjusted return on capital for a lot of products and services
are underpriced and so the costs will go up."
He said the rise could be 0.25 to 1 percentage point.
It is already being seen. "There is a scarcity of balance
sheet out there and we are seeing it reflected in the prices
that corporates have to pay," said Jes Staley, head of
investment banking at J.P. Morgan.
There appears little prospect of a return to bumper RoE
levels seen in the decade before the crisis.
Average RoE for top investment banks is likely to fall to
about 7 percent from 20 percent due to regulatory reforms,
although mitigating action should lift it back up to about 11 or
12 percent, according to analysis by McKinsey.
J.P. Morgan's Staley estimated the average cost of capital
for investment banks is near 12 percent.
Cutting costs, improving risk management, taking advantage
of technological change and selling more products to existing
borrowers should lift returns for successful firms, bankers
said, although they admitted there were few quick fixes.
"What do we do to get a banking model that returns profit
higher than the cost of capital? That equation is still pretty
unknown...and banks are struggling to do that," said Christian
Clausen, CEO of Swedish bank Nordea.
TOO MUCH REGULATION?
The first step to improve returns is to shrink. Banks have
been aggressively reducing loans and quitting business areas
that deliver low returns or lack scale.
The aim of new regulations is to create a bigger safety net
to protect taxpayers from having to bail out banks. But bankers
say too much regulation is increasing pressure to cut lending,
hurting economic recovery.
Holding more capital depresses returns for bank shareholders
and has left banks struggling to attract investors to provide
capital, especially in Europe.
"If you fail to do that (deliver attractive returns) the
economy itself will splutter," Hodgkinson said.
Europe's banks are aggressively "deleveraging" to shore up
their capital base and ease strains on their funding and
liquidity. The International Monetary Fund estimated European
Union banks would deleverage by $2.6 trillion in the next two
years, slicing about 1 percent from growth this year alone.
"Deleveraging is no panacea long-term for the banking
system. Either you are getting rid of good quality assets that
weaken the overall risk profile of your organisation, or you are
getting rid of poorer quality assets that actually burns
capital," Hodgkinson said.
That has prompted renewed calls for regulators to ease back
on their reform agenda, or to coordinate it better.
New rules to create "living wills" so a troubled bank can
be wound up or restructured without needing a taxpayer bailout
could also dictate the industry's new shape, as it brings
together capital, liquidity, funding, legal structure and other
issues and will influence the cost of bank balance sheets.