COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6 The boards of banks need to take a more intensive and active assessment of risks taken at their firms, and supervisors will have more interaction with them in the future, a top U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

"There needs to be effective challenge by the board and if there's insufficient information for the board to understand the risks that are being taken then it ought to be taken seriously and changes made," said Mike Alix, senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"We're asking our more senior supervisors to have greater engagement not only with senior management, but also with members of the board, the directors themselves," he said.

The financial crisis of the last five years has shown significant failures in risk management at many banks and the way supervisors and regulators assessed risks.

A $2 billion trading loss unveiled last month at U.S. bank J.P.Morgan, which had been regarded as one of the best risk managers, shocked investors and reignited the debate on how far management are on top of complex trading positions.

Alix declined to comment to Reuters on the J.P. Morgan loss, which is being assessed by regulators.

But he said directors need to be more alert to whether banks have taken too big a risk even if they make a big profit.

"You can also worry about what went wrong when you generate a gain, where maybe you bet right but had taken an inappropriate risk in the process. That should be an almost equal concern to directors and management," Alix said in a discussion on risk management at a conference of the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

A board needs to ensure a bank has its strategy, business model and risk appetite aligned, he said.

"You have to understand what an institution's capacity to take risks is, what the appetite within that capacity is, and understand if the positions being taken are consistent with that risk appetite."

He said it was important the relationship between directors and supervisors "is a trusting one, as opposed to an adversarial one. There's more work to be done there."

A risk is that directors are being overwhelmed with excessive demands, however, panelists at the conference said.

"Board members are really struggling," said Patricia Jackson, head of financial regulatory advice at Ernst & Young, in regard to the amount of information they are being given.

Alix said supervisors have stepped up their intensity in recent years.

"We have more people on site, we have more senior people on site, we are engaging more directly with the boards of directors and senior management, so there's an increase in the intensity of overall supervision," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.