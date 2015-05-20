LONDON May 20 Barclays was fined $115
million by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Wednesday to settle an investigation into the setting of the
ISDAfix benchmark, in addition to a fine for currency market
manipulation.
The British bank pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge
and was fined $2.4 billion by U.S. and British authorities on
Wednesday for manipulating foreign exchange rates.
It said in its release on the FX settlement: "Barclays has
also reached a settlement with the CFTC as part of an
industry-wide investigation into the setting of the US Dollar
ISDAfix benchmark. In connection with this resolution, Barclays
has agreed to pay 74.2 million pounds ($115 million)."
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)