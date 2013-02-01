(Repeats story from Thursday without changes to text)
By Ingrid Melander
LONDON, Jan 31 Once-shunned global banking
stocks have surged nearly 40 percent in just eight months, but
many investors remain wary of buying into a sector whose future
size and shape is uncertain.
Asset managers' allocations to the sector remain well below
those seen before the financial crisis - and just half as much
among euro zone funds - even if a January fund manager survey
saw the first, slight overweight for global banks in six
years.
Having been widely spurned because of the scandal-hit
sector's exposure to subprime assets, toxic government debt and
regulation, bank stocks now account for an average 7.6 percent
of global equity funds, data from fund-tracker Thomson Reuters
Lipper shows.
That's up nearly a point from crisis lows, largely thanks to
the U.S. housing recovery and an easing of the European debt
crisis, but is still far short of 11 percent in 2006.
For euro zone equity funds, the gap is even bigger. Banks
accounted for 10.2 percent of holdings in 2012, up from a
recovery from a seven-year low of 9.5 percent in 2011, but still
well shy of the 2006 level of close to 20 percent.
Sceptics say banks are still too hard to analyse, with
regulatory and political risks and lack of transparency high on
their list of concerns, together with worries over earnings and
the risk of writedowns in Europe in particular.
"We haven't had the nerve globally to go for financials,"
said Kevin Gardiner, head of investment strategy EMEA at
Barclays Wealth, which has 176 billion pounds under management.
"We detect from our clients that there is still not the risk
appetite that would countenance an overweight or buying more
European banks."
A 49 percent rally in European bank stocks in the
last eight months has not been matched by earnings upgrades and
banks are under pressure to show a better outlook when they
report earnings over the next five weeks.
On Thursday, Deutsche Bank posted a
2.6-billion-euro ($3.5 billion) quarterly loss after it took
charges aimed at drawing a line under scandals and cleaning up
its balance sheet without asking shareholders for cash.
On the same day, Spain's Santander said it had now
taken the worst pain from the country's real estate crisis after
its profit halved.
RISKS
Highlighting the risks, the chairman of the Basel Committee
of global bank regulators said last week that differences in the
way banks define their risky assets were blinding investors'
ability to make informed choices.
For number of investors, that is a major concern. "The big
worry is the huge political and regulatory risk and the opacity
of financial statements," said Jan Luthman, who co-manages 383
million pounds at London-based Liontrust asset manager.
Wary investors may be missing out on valuations that are
still well below pre-crisis level, even if they have started to
rebound with the rally.
U.S. banks' price-to-book ratio is at 1.1 while in the euro
zone it stands at just 0.7, both down from 2 in 2007, according
to Reuters Datastream calculation of MSCI indices.
After bumper gains of more than 37 percent for the MSCI
world bank index since June 1 last year, the index is still 50
percent below its May 2007 peak, although it has rebounded by
nearly 140 percent since hitting bottom in 2009.
That means there may be room for bargain-hunting despite the
rally, and European banks in particular are a top pick for 2013
for many major asset managers.
But even those who recommend buying banks, and European ones
in particular, say investors are stock-picking cautiously, and
warn the sector will not get back to pre-crisis returns.
"We won't see return on equities of the past again,
especially for investment banks. It's a new world with new
benchmarks," said Patrick Legland, global head of research at
Societe Generale.
