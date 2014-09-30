By Steve Slater
| LONDON, Sept 30
LONDON, Sept 30 Political troubles in Russia and
the Middle East added to a summer slowdown in trading activity
and is likely to leave third quarter revenues for investment
banks down from the previous three months, bankers and analysts
said.
Investment bank revenues can be one of the most volatile
aspects of bank earnings. Banks are likely to cut more jobs and
pare back businesses in any areas that remain weak in an effort
to save costs.
Swiss bank UBS and Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland told a financial industry conference on Tuesday
that investment bank revenues had remained subdued in the third
quarter.
Most banks are still expected to report revenues higher than
a year ago, saved by a pick-up in activity in September,
typically crucial given the seasonal lull in July and August.
Major U.S. and European banks will report third-quarter
earnings results from mid-October. Few banks have given guidance
on their performance for the quarter, which ends on Tuesday.
Tom Naratil, chief financial officer for UBS, said
geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about monetary policy and
global growth are keeping clients cautious, echoing comments the
bank made at its second quarter results at the end of July.
"We continued to see an environment that is concerning to
clients, whether they are institutional clients or wealth
management clients," Naratil said at the conference in London.
RBS said its corporate and institutional banking revenues,
which include its investment bank, had been weaker than expected
in the third quarter, without going into detail.
Both UBS and RBS have shrunk their investment banks in
recent years to shield them from volatility and risk. Analysts
predict most investment banks will show a fall in revenue from
the second quarter to the third.
Recent geopolitical concerns have revolved around Russia and
the Middle East, but street protests in Hong Kong may have
weighed on Asian-focused investment banks HSBC and
Standard Chartered. Their shares have shed around 6
percent and 8 percent respectively over the past week or so.
Analysts at JPMorgan this week forecast revenues for the top
investment banks will be down about 13 percent in the third
quarter from the previous three months. Compared to a year ago,
revenues are forecast to be up 12 percent on average.
Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) businesses,
which accounted for about half investment banks' revenues, have
slumped in recent years on the back of tougher regulations and
low market volatility.
Executives from JPMorgan and Barclays both
said earlier this month there were signs that September would
help them recover from the subdued summer.
Marianne Lake, JPMorgan's chief financial officer, said on
Sept. 9 she expected revenues to be down from its strong third
quarter in 2013, but by less than the 12 percent year-on-year
decline it showed in the first six months of this year.
After subdued trading across all markets earlier this year,
a more varied landscape had emerged, Lake said. Interest rate
products remained weak given a low interest rate environment,
but there had been an improvement in foreign exchange trading
and emerging markets, she said.
JPMorgan's analysts predicted fixed income revenues in the
third quarter would be down 17 percent from the second quarter,
but come in 12 percent higher than a year ago.
Advisory and origination income should dip 12 percent from a
strong second quarter but be up 30 percent on the year. Equities
revenue is expected to drop 11 percent on the quarter and 4
percent from a year ago, the analysts said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)