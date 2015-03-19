LONDON, March 19 Investment banks are likely to
shrink by another 10 to 15 percent in the next two years as they
cut back their trading desks due to the impact of tougher
regulations, a study said.
That will reduce market liquidity and could raise trading
costs for asset managers, forcing them to invest more in trading
capabilities, according to the study by Morgan Stanley
and consultancy Oliver Wyman.
New rules introduced since the 2007/09 financial crisis
require banks to hold more capital for trading activities,
making these areas less profitable and prompting cuts to trading
desks.
Investment banks' balance sheets supporting trading markets
have decreased by 20 percent since 2010, and by 40 percent in
risk-weighted asset terms, the report said.
European investment banks will shrink by another 14 percent
on aggregate in the next two years, Morgan Stanley analyst Huw
van Steenis estimated in the report.
That would include a 43 percent reduction at Royal Bank of
Scotland, 25 percent at Credit Suisse, 19
percent at UBS, 18 percent at Barclays and 10
percent at Deutsche Bank.
"For banks, the diminishing returns on capital from
market-making call for more and faster structural change," the
report said, estimating that for banks to improve their return
on equity (RoE) to above 10 percent they need to deliver 2 to 3
percentage points of RoE improvement from restructuring.
"More strategic selection is required, particularly in FICC
(fixed income, currencies and commodities) and overseas
markets," it said, adding they also needed to shift to a more
technology-driven model.
The report said asset managers were increasingly concerned
about the reduction in market liquidity and estimated the need
for them to invest in trading and execution, collateral
management and risk management could add between 1 and 5
percentage points to their costs.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)