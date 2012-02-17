LONDON Feb 17 A failure to get to grips
with staff pay and the cost of reshaping businesses added to
grim trading activity and dragged Europe's top investment banks
to a collective 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) loss last
quarter.
Results are in from six of Europe's leading investment banks
and four fell into the red in the final three months of last
year, with Credit Suisse's 1.3 billion Swiss franc
($1.4 billion) loss the worst of them.
"Expectations were low but they managed to fall a bit short
even on those," said Matthew Czepliewicz, analyst at Collins
Stewart. "The shortfalls were mostly at Deutsche Bank
, UBS and Credit Suisse, and it was more a
disappointment on the cost control side."
Poor results had been expected as U.S. rivals had already
shown that the euro zone debt crisis hammered bond trading and
deal activity. But the results confirmed that banks are getting
hit on a number of fronts and life is set to stay tough.
Bonuses are estimated to have fallen by about a third across
the industry, but overall pay has not fallen as much as revenue.
Compensation at UBS and Credit Suisse investment banks were
still lofty at 63 percent and 58 percent of revenues last year,
while average pay for Deutsche's investment bankers was 332,785
euros in 2011, down 12 percent on 2010.
One bright spot is that this year has started well.
"They all had a tough fourth quarter, but almost all of them
talked about a better start to the new year. UBS was the only
one that was more measured," said Jon Peace, analyst at Nomura.
The first quarter should bounce back from the previous two
quarters, but will struggle to match the bumper first quarter of
2011, analysts said. Banks are hoping a strong start to the year
doesn't fade, as it did last year.
"When banks are trying to be constructive on the outlook,
they are betting the second half of the year will be a lot
better," Peace said.
But recent results showed investment banks are coming under
pressure from many sides -- regulation, politicians and the
troubled euro zone economic backdrop.
French and Swiss banks were hit hard by their efforts to cut
their size, incurring costs and losing revenue.
UBS's under-fire investment bank sank to a 256 million franc
loss and Deutsche Bank's unit lost 138 million euros in the
fourth quarter.
Societe Generale suffered a 418 million euro hit
from past U.S. credit market exposures to drag it to a 482
million euro loss for the quarter.
The two best performances were from BNP Paribas
and Barclays Capital, analysts said.
BarCap made a 267 million pound profit, albeit that was down
three-quarters from a year earlier and its income sagged to its
lowest for three years. BNP Paribas eked out a small 6 million
euro profit as its revenues held up better than rivals.
Other bright spots included a decent performance by
Deutsche's equities arm and BarCap and UBS showed strong growth
in advisory business over the previous quarter.