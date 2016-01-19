DUBAI/LONDON Jan 19 Gulf banks including Dubai's
largest lender Emirates NBD are already meeting
prospective clients and taking legal advice about entering
Iran's financial system now that many international sanctions
have been lifted.
European banks are more cautious with some, including
Deutsche Bank, remembering past fines from regulators
for breaking sanctions, though Commerzbank said it was reviewing
its policy of not doing business in Iran.
For many banks there are concerns about being caught up in
ongoing U.S. sanctions. Many international sanctions relating to
Iran's nuclear programme were lifted but most involving U.S.
players remain in place. Non-U.S. banks may trade with Iran
without fear of punishment in the United States but U.S. banks
may not do so, directly or indirectly.
Other sanctions prevent U.S. persons from trading with Iran
and also prohibit Iran trades in U.S. dollars from being
processed through the U.S. financial system via the New York
Federal Reserve. This is a significant complication given the
dollar's role as the world's main business currency.
Regional banks are likely to lead the way on business deals.
Banks from the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait have spent months
drawing up plans for entering the Iranian market, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
"Regional institutions will test the water and other
foreign banks will watch to see what happens," said Stuart Jones
Jr., an executive director at EY and a former U.S. Treasury
attaché to the Middle East.
"There are certain regional institutions taking legal advice
to manage very real risks associated with doing business with
Iran."
Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, has in
recent months met with the Iranian business community in Dubai
and discussed potential banking opportunities involving Iran
once sanctions lifted, the two sources said.
ENBD said its lawyers were reviewing the sanctions changes
but would not be making any changes to its policies yet.
"Any re-engagement with Iran will take place in several
stages and will require updates to policies, procedures, systems
and controls as well as ongoing communication with regulators
and correspondent banks," the bank said in a statement, adding
it did not currently have any material assets or liabilities in
Iran.
ENBD and Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Middle
East's largest bank, have representative offices in Tehran, but
ENBD's has not been operational since 2008. The status of QNB's
office is unclear and the bank did not respond to a request to
comment on its Iran plans.
The UAE is Iran's fourth largest trading partner, home to a
large number of ethnic Iranians and a channel for consumer goods
imports into that country. But that relationship has been dented
by sanctions and a spat between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
State Bank of India also has an Iran representative office,
according to its website, although calls to the branch were
unanswered.
HUGE POTENTIAL
Aside from trade finance, wealth management and project
finance are seen as potential sweet spots for banks entering
Iran, though some banks will be wary of their chequered history
of Iranian business dealings.
Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are among several
international banks fined in the past for violating U.S.
sanctions.
Commerzbank is nevertheless looking into Iran.
"Commerzbank is monitoring the development very closely and
is reviewing a possible adjustment of its policy (of doing
business with Iran)," a spokeswoman said.
Other Western lenders are more cautious though.
"Deutsche Bank will, for the time being, stick to its
decision of withholding from doing business connected to Iran,"
a spokesman said.
Standard Chartered was fined $667 million in 2012 for
breaking U.S. sanctions and branded a "rogue institution" by New
York's banking regulator at that time, and threatened with loss
of its state license. A spokeswoman for the Asia-focused bank
said it would not undertake any new transactions involving Iran.
SANCTION RISK STILL THERE
Foreign banks considering establishing a subsidiary in Iran
will in most cases require a partnership with a local entity
unless they set up in one of a handful of free zones, said
Nicholas Gilani, senior partner at Arjan Capital, a consultancy
advising on Iran business.
Since Saturday's deal, many Iranian banks are in the process
of being switched back into the SWIFT financial message system,
a key to them re-entering the international financial network.
But some Iranian banks remain on the sanctions list, a
potential obstacle for any foreign bank seeking a partner. SWIFT
said in a statement it "remains prohibited from providing
specialized financial messaging services to the EU-sanctioned
Iranian banks that remain listed under EU Regulation".
The Dubai office of consultancy Promontory Financial Group,
which advised several global banks on sanctions compliance, has
received a flood of enquiries from lenders since Sunday
including from the Gulf, Lebanon and Turkey.
"They are very interested, but very cautious," said Walid
Alameddine, Promontory boss for the Middle East and Turkey.
Another complication is that banks and businesses will not
be able to use U.S. correspondent banks for clearing or settling
any Iranian business deals.
Iran will instead have to secure dollars through non-U.S.
banks, money changers or convert other currency reserves into
dollars.
In turn, for those banks to maintain relationships with U.S.
clearing banks, they will have to find ways to demarcate their
dollar business from their Iran dealings. Some Gulf lenders have
already been taking legal advice on how to facilitate such a
move, a legal source said.
There are other potential risks.
Sanctions remain in place for Iran's hardline elite Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and companies and entities
linked to it. Banks or other entities found to be trading with
the IRGC or affiliates faces being fined or frozen out of the
U.S. financial system or even sanctioned themselves.
"One of my biggest concerns is the possibility of snap back.
What happens if the U.S. turns around in, say, six months and
says Iran has reneged on its commitments," said a sanctions
manager at a major UK-based bank.
"I don't think any of the banks will want to be seen as the
'go to' bank - at least for now."
(Additional reporting by Brett Wolf in Washington Arno Schuetze
in Frankfurt and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong and Anna Willard)