* Leumi Q3 net profit down 74 pct to 155 mln shekels
* Hapoalim net profit falls 9 pct to 471 mln shekels
* Discount Bank profit 121 mln shekels vs 284 mln
* Fist Intl Bank profit 21 mln shekels vs 129 mln
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 30 Four of Israel's top
banks reported lower quarterly net profit in the wake of a
weakening economy and declining financial markets in Israel and
abroad, but the results were not as bad as had been feared.
"The results of the four banks ... indicate a slowdown in
economic activity as reflected in a jump in the level of credit
losses," IBI Investment House analyst Adi Scop said on
Wednesday.
Leumi, the largest bank in terms of assets,
reported a 74 percent slide in third-quarter net profit due to
the impact of weak stock markets on its securities portfolio and
higher credit loss provisions.
But the 155 million shekel ($41 million) profit was better
than what it had estimated two weeks ago it would report. Shares
in Leumi were up 1.7 percent to 10.29 shekels at midday.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by market value
and outstanding credit, reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly
net profit, citing higher financing expenses and credit loss
provisions but beat analysts' estimates.
Brokerage Clal Finance raised its rating for Hapoalim
following the results to "outperform" from "market weight".
Hapoalim and No.4 bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, which
reported a 23 percent rise in net profit on Monday, were the
only major banks that did not issue profit warnings.
Hapoalim's shares were up 1.2 percent to 12.03 shekels.
Net profit at Hapoalim was 471 million shekels, compared
with 518 million in the year earlier period and a Reuters' poll
forecast of 428 million.
Hapoalim's adjusted net profit was 560 million shekels, Clal
analyst Yuval Ben Zeev said.
"The results stand out for the good in comparison with Leumi
with nice results in the bank's net core activities," he said.
HAPOALIM CUSHIONS FOR ROUGH TIMES
The bank said its credit loss charges grew to 498 million
shekels from 290 million due to declines in the value of
collateral and an increase in credit risk.
"We believe Hapoalim is preparing itself for more difficult
times and is provisioning conservatively and beyond what is
necessary now," Ben Zeev said.
Financing income before the provision fell to 1.75 billion
shekels from 2.053 billion due to the negative adjustment to
fair value of derivative instruments and from financing expenses
related to hedging of investments overseas. By contrast, profit
from regular financing activity increased.
Scop said Hapoalim's results were better than the others
mainly because of lower exposure to investments in Europe. Its
securities portfolio is mostly invested in Israeli government
bonds while Leumi has more international exposure, he said.
Nevertheless, "Leumi has an advantage over the others in its
quality loan portfolio," Scop said. "Although this quarter Leumi
has a weak report in comparison with its competitors, in the
scenario of a recession we believe Leumi will benefit from a
lower (credit loss) provision."
Leumi had warned it would post net profit of 50 million to
100 million shekels due to an accounting provision to reflect a
fall in the price of shares it holds, particularly mobile phone
operator Partner Communications.
Its financing income fell to 1.692 billion shekels from
1.846 billion and its credit loss charge jumped to 378 million
shekels from 46 million.
Been Zeev also raised his rating for Leumi to "outperfrom"
from "market weight" saying the shares were cheap.
Israel Discount Bank, the No.3 bank, had net
profit of 121 million shekels, down sharply from 284 million a
year earlier, but slightly above the 100 million it had
estimated two weeks ago.
First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the
country's fifth-largest bank, posted quarterly net profit of 21
million shekels compared with 129 million a year earlier as its
credit loss charge doubled and as weak equity markets weighed on
its securities portfolio.
($1 = 3.79 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer)