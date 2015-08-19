* Lower salary expenses lead to drop in cost-income ratios

* Leumi profit rise misses estimates, Discount beats forecasts

By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Aug 19 Three of Israel's top banks slashed costs in the second quarter, cutting salaries and other expenses to better operate in a near-zero interest rate environment.

While quarterly profits were mixed, the trio managed to reduce high labour expenses and trim workforces after negotiations with the country's strong unions.

Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said operating expenses to total income, or its efficiency ratio, fell to 63.5 percent from 76.2 percent at the end of June 2014 thanks to a retirement plan that began a year ago. Salary costs fell nearly 9 percent in the first half of 2015.

Excluding one-off items, Leumi's efficiency ratio was 72.5 percent, analysts said. Overall expenses fell 17 percent to 2.16 billion shekels.

"Leumi has overcome two major challenges in 2014 - a settlement with the U.S. authorities and a salary agreement with the trade unions regarding salaries and benefits, and is now actively focusing on streamlining its operations and expanding its return on equity," Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said.

In January, Leumi paid $400 million to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes. While the case is now closed, Leumi said the New York authorities continued to monitor its activities.

Its second-quarter profit more than doubled to 518 million shekels ($134 million) from 229 million a year ago, but missed a forecast of 552 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It shares fell 1.8 percent, underperforming rival Discount Bank's 1.5 percent rise and the Tel Aviv banking index , which was 0.9 percent lower.

Discount, the country's third-largest bank, reported a 68 percent rise in second-quarter profit to 270 million shekels, beating estimates.

Salary and other expenses fell 25.4 percent while overall expenses were down 14.6 percent. Its cost to income ratio dipped to 76.0 percent from 78.4 percent last year following a 2014 retirement plan.

"The bank has a history of industrial conflict, which could prevent management from implementing (further) cost cuts," said Citi analyst Michael Klahr.

Micha Goldberg, head of equity research at the Excellence Nessuah brokerage, expects the overall banking sector efficiency ratio to narrow to 60-65 percent in the next two years, as banks will likely benefit from higher interest rates, which are forecast to rise in 2016.

The Bank of Israel's benchmark rate has remained at 0.1 percent over the past five months but is projected to rise to 1.25 percent by the end of 2016.

The cost to income ratio at Israel's fifth-largest bank, First International (FIBI), edged down to 74.8 percent from 75.9 percent.

Chief Executive Smadar Barber-Tsadik said the merger of two subsidiaries, UBank and PAGi, would result in further savings in expenses.

It posted a 21 percent profit fall to 118 million shekels that met estimates. Its shares fell 1.3 percent. ($1 = 3.8704 shekels) (Editing by Susan Thomas)