* Lower salary expenses lead to drop in cost-income ratios
* Leumi profit rise misses estimates, Discount beats
forecasts
By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Aug 19 Three of Israel's top banks
slashed costs in the second quarter, cutting salaries and other
expenses to better operate in a near-zero interest rate
environment.
While quarterly profits were mixed, the trio managed to
reduce high labour expenses and trim workforces after
negotiations with the country's strong unions.
Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said
operating expenses to total income, or its efficiency ratio,
fell to 63.5 percent from 76.2 percent at the end of June 2014
thanks to a retirement plan that began a year ago. Salary costs
fell nearly 9 percent in the first half of 2015.
Excluding one-off items, Leumi's efficiency ratio was 72.5
percent, analysts said. Overall expenses fell 17 percent to 2.16
billion shekels.
"Leumi has overcome two major challenges in 2014 - a
settlement with the U.S. authorities and a salary agreement with
the trade unions regarding salaries and benefits, and is now
actively focusing on streamlining its operations and expanding
its return on equity," Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said.
In January, Leumi paid $400 million to settle two separate
investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes.
While the case is now closed, Leumi said the New York
authorities continued to monitor its activities.
Its second-quarter profit more than doubled to 518 million
shekels ($134 million) from 229 million a year ago, but missed a
forecast of 552 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It shares fell 1.8 percent, underperforming rival Discount
Bank's 1.5 percent rise and the Tel Aviv banking index
, which was 0.9 percent lower.
Discount, the country's third-largest bank, reported a 68
percent rise in second-quarter profit to 270 million shekels,
beating estimates.
Salary and other expenses fell 25.4 percent while overall
expenses were down 14.6 percent. Its cost to income ratio dipped
to 76.0 percent from 78.4 percent last year following a 2014
retirement plan.
"The bank has a history of industrial conflict, which could
prevent management from implementing (further) cost cuts," said
Citi analyst Michael Klahr.
Micha Goldberg, head of equity research at the Excellence
Nessuah brokerage, expects the overall banking sector efficiency
ratio to narrow to 60-65 percent in the next two years, as banks
will likely benefit from higher interest rates, which are
forecast to rise in 2016.
The Bank of Israel's benchmark rate has remained at 0.1
percent over the past five months but is projected to rise to
1.25 percent by the end of 2016.
The cost to income ratio at Israel's fifth-largest bank,
First International (FIBI), edged down to 74.8 percent
from 75.9 percent.
Chief Executive Smadar Barber-Tsadik said the merger of two
subsidiaries, UBank and PAGi, would result in further savings in
expenses.
It posted a 21 percent profit fall to 118 million shekels
that met estimates. Its shares fell 1.3 percent.
($1 = 3.8704 shekels)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)