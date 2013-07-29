(Recasts lead, adds detail, source)
ROME/MILAN, July 29 The Bank of Italy has
extended inspections of bad loans at 20 of the country's banks,
in a wide-ranging review that could prompt asset sales to meet
tougher provisioning criteria, it said in a document on Monday.
Italy's longest post-war recession has pushed bad loans
sharply higher among Italian banks and forced them to set aside
increasing amounts of cash to cover potential losses.
In the autumn of 2012, Italy's central bank launched an
investigation into asset quality at 20 lenders to assess the
adequacy of provisioning for non-performing loans.
"The inspections revealed deficiencies in provisioning
policies and practices at several banks," the Bank of Italy said
in its document, adding it had forced banks to set aside an
additional 3.4 billion euros to cover for bad debts.
As a result of the first round of inspections, the central
bank decided to extend its checks to the entire loan portfolio
of eight of the banks examined "in some cases turning the
inspection into a full-scope examination of the entire
operational activity of the group," it said.
The document did not name any banks but a source close to
the situation said none of Italy's biggest lenders were among
the eight that are being scrutinised more closely.
"The monitoring of banks' assets quality and provisioning
levels is still ongoing and has been extended to other groups
through ordinary inspections," it said.
"To minimise the procyclical effects of the interventions,
the Bank of Italy has called on the banks to increase their
internally generated resources by further curbing operating
costs, dividends and executives' and directors' compensation,
consistently with banks' profitability and capital adequacy.
"For banks that will have to undertake more far-reaching
adjustments, a contribution should come from the sale of
non-strategic assets," it said.
The latest data from the Italian banking association show
bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136
billion euros. By comparison, bad loans totalled 91 billion
euros in January 2011.
The ongoing economic crisis has hit Italian small and
medium-size businesses hard and analysts are concerned a
worsening business climate could further damage banks' loan
books throughout 2013.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)