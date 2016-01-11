SAO PAULO Jan 11 Global bond offerings by Latin
American banks could recover this year, with a focus on senior
rather than subordinated securities, as some Mexican, Colombian
and Peruvian lenders face growing refinancing and funding needs,
JPMorgan Securities said on Monday.
In a client note, analyst Natalia Corfield forecast $12.5
billion of new Latin American bank bonds this year, more than
double the $5.8 billion in 2014, though down 58 percent from the
record $30 billion in 2012. Offerings among regional banks last
year were the smallest since 2008, she added.
Banks in the region are more likely to pursue sales of
senior rather than subordinated bonds, as they expect lower loan
book growth and need less new capital in an extended regional
downturn, the note added. Senior bonds are repaid before
subordinated securities.
Offerings of investment grade-rated bank bonds may spearhead
the recovery, although a larger number of speculative deals are
expected in the wake of the sovereign rating downgrades that
Brazil faced late last year. More deals from Central America and
Argentina are expected as well, she said.
Corfield said she remains "cautious" about Brazil and
Colombia, whose banking systems could be weakened by several
factors including rising global borrowing costs, slowing
domestic growth or loan book quality. She is less wary about
Peru, Chile and Mexico banks, calling the last group "the bright
spot among Latin American financial institutions."
Brazil's financial system is one of the most vulnerable in
Latin America, Corfield said, citing an "extremely challenging
macroeconomic backdrop, which could lead to a more pronounced
and prolonged non-performing loan cycle."
Analysts expect the current recession, which began about 18
months ago, to be the longest and steepest since at least 1901.
A deteriorating political situation as well as fallout from a
growing corruption scandal at state firms could also further
delay economic recovery, the note added.
As for Brazil, Corfield said "we do not entirely rule out
the possibility of new issuance" despite the weak economy and
the current value of debt securities, as some financial
institutions may need to raise funds. "We admit, nevertheless,
that the probability is low," she said.
