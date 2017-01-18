(Adds further details on ruling, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 18 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday revived a lawsuit by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp against five banks including Credit Suisse Group AG
stemming from the sales of mortgage-backed securities
ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that
a lower-court judge had erred in dismissing the FDIC lawsuit,
which also named units of HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc, UBS AG and Deutsche Bank
AG as defendants.
The FDIC declined to comment as did Deutsche Bank, Credit
Suisse and HSBC. Representatives for the other banks did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The FDIC sued the banks in 2012, accusing them of violating
a federal securities law in connection with the sale of $140.5
million in mortgage-backed securities in 2007 and 2008 to
Citizens National Bank and Strategic Capital Bank. Both banks
later failed.
Another panel of the same appellate court in May revived
another lawsuit by the FDIC against several banks over similar
claims. The U.S. Supreme last week declined to review that
case.
In both cases, the court held that a federal law passed in
1989 after the savings and loan crisis extended the time period
that the FDIC could sue on behalf of two failed banks that it
took into receivership.
The latest ruling reversed a March 2015 decision by U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan, who concluded
that the FDIC had waited too long to sue the banks.
The case is FDIC v Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage
Securities Corp et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
15-1037.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)