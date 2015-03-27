By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 The U.S. bank JPMorgan
retained its crown as the top performing investment bank in
2014, although its revenues fell 6 percent, new data showed on
Friday.
JPMorgan reaped $22 billion from investment banking in 2014,
compared with $23.3 billion in 2013, according to a ranking
compiled by the industry analytics firm Coalition.
JPMorgan's trading in fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) divisions fared the worst, with revenue down
12.8 percent to $10.9 billion, though it still led the field.
Regulations brought in after the financial crisis that
require banks to build up capital buffers to cover their risky
assets have hit interest rate trading desks hard, and banks are
reshaping themselves to deal with lower volumes as well as
regulatory changes.
In equity business, Morgan Stanley beat JPMorgan to
lead the ranking, with revenue of $5.9 billion, 15.7 percent up
on JPMorgan's revenue of $5.1 billion in 2013, when it held the
top spot.
Revenue in investment banking proper, or advisory and
origination business, where staff advise on deals, also rose.
First-place JPMorgan's 2014 revenue was $6.1 billion, almost 7
percent more than last year.
U.S. banks continued to dominate the top spots, with Goldman
Sachs coming second overall across investment banking,
and Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
sharing third place with Deutsche Bank.
Coalition tracks the performance of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan
Stanley and UBS - the 10 largest investment banks
globally. It did not provide figures for the banks' combined
business volumes in 2014.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Kevin Liffey)