LONDON Oct 22 Cross-border lending by banks fell by almost $600 billion in the second quarter, or 1.9 percent, as banks pulled back from troubled euro zone countries including Greece, Spain and Italy.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which charts cross-border borrowing around the world, said lending by banks fell $596 billion between April and June to $29.4 trillion.

Foreign lending to Greece dropped to $91 billion by the end of June, down from $119 billion at the start of the year and down 43 percent since the start of 2010.

Overseas lending to Spain fell to $640 billion at the end of June, down from $694 billion at the start of the year. Lending to Italy was down to $835 billion at the end of June from $914 billion six months earlier, BIS data showed.

BIS statistics underscore how interconnected European countries are and highlight sharp retreats from countries when risk has risen.

BIS said global interbank lending tumbled in the second quarter by $609 billion, or 3 percent, representing the fifth biggest quarterly contraction on record. Lending to companies and other non-banks held relatively stable, the BIS said.

Euro zone banks cut lending to the public sector in Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by a combined $16 billion during the quarter, representing 7 percent.

In contrast, both euro zone banks and lenders elsewhere shifted their holdings to other public sectors, notably Germany and France, the data showed.

Cross-border lending by British banks contracted by $189 billion, or 5 percent, and lending by U.S. banks fell by $152 billion, or 6 percent, both representing the third consecutive quarterly drop, the BIS said.

International lending rose steadily in the three decades that BIS has kept tabs on it as the global economy raced ahead, before peaking in March 2008 and falling sharply in the next two years.

It has shown more stability since, but contracted abruptly at times of market turmoil. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)