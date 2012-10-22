LONDON Oct 22 Cross-border lending by banks
fell by almost $600 billion in the second quarter, or 1.9
percent, as banks pulled back from troubled euro zone countries
including Greece, Spain and Italy.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which charts
cross-border borrowing around the world, said lending by banks
fell $596 billion between April and June to $29.4 trillion.
Foreign lending to Greece dropped to $91 billion by the end
of June, down from $119 billion at the start of the year and
down 43 percent since the start of 2010.
Overseas lending to Spain fell to $640 billion at the end of
June, down from $694 billion at the start of the year. Lending
to Italy was down to $835 billion at the end of June from $914
billion six months earlier, BIS data showed.
BIS statistics underscore how interconnected European
countries are and highlight sharp retreats from countries when
risk has risen.
BIS said global interbank lending tumbled in the second
quarter by $609 billion, or 3 percent, representing the fifth
biggest quarterly contraction on record. Lending to companies
and other non-banks held relatively stable, the BIS said.
Euro zone banks cut lending to the public sector in Greece,
Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain by a combined $16 billion
during the quarter, representing 7 percent.
In contrast, both euro zone banks and lenders elsewhere
shifted their holdings to other public sectors, notably Germany
and France, the data showed.
Cross-border lending by British banks contracted by $189
billion, or 5 percent, and lending by U.S. banks fell by $152
billion, or 6 percent, both representing the third consecutive
quarterly drop, the BIS said.
International lending rose steadily in the three decades
that BIS has kept tabs on it as the global economy raced ahead,
before peaking in March 2008 and falling sharply in the next two
years.
It has shown more stability since, but contracted abruptly
at times of market turmoil.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)