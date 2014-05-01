(Adds that KeyCorp declined to comment in 14th paragraph.)
By Peter Rudegeair
May 1 Regional banks including US Bancorp
and PNC Financial Services Group Inc are making
more business loans at rates that are starting to alarm bigger
U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co, executives said.
The market does not appear overheated yet, and many banks
are still reluctant to lend to smaller companies with little
credit history, analysts say. But there are early signs of banks
loosening the terms at which they lend, by demanding less
interest, and in some cases making longer-term loans and bigger
loans than they would last year or the year before.
In 2013, Chad Jensen, the chief financial officer at The
Cellular Connection, a U.S. Verizon Wireless retailer with about
$700 million in annual revenue from almost 900 stores in 28
states, was looking for a loan and a line of credit to finance
potential acquisitions and capital expenditures.
He met with big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of
America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co, but chose PNC
late last year because it offered a 30 percent lower rate and
understood his business better, he said. Though the Marion,
Indiana-based company closed the deal with PNC late last year,
bankers are still banging on his door, Jensen said.
"I've gotten a significant influx of calls from all the
regional players," Jensen said.
The competition to land new business loans reflects the
pressure that banks are under to boost profits in a low
interest-rate environment that weighs on their returns.
Business loans are attractive to lenders because they are
performing so well. Loss rates on commercial and industrial
loans have fallen to 0.30 percent across the banking system,
near their lowest level since the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation started keeping public data on the issue in 1984 and
down from a post-crisis high of 2.72 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2009.
Executives at the biggest banks think pricing and other
terms are getting too generous on at least some of these loans.
"We are seeing the ongoing aggressive competitive
environment on both credit terms and pricing, and we'll do every
rational and sensible deal we can do, but we're not going to
chase growth at the expense of discipline," JPMorgan Chase
finance chief Marianne Lake said on an April 11 conference call,
when asked about commercial loan growth.
Regional banks, meanwhile, say they are expanding their
corporate loan books faster.
"We will continue to compete on price and we may be one of
those culprits for why it is more competitive on the margin," US
Bancorp chief executive Richard Davis said on an April 16
conference call with analysts, adding that the bank is able to
do so because its funding costs are lower than rivals.
Those trends were clear in first quarter results. Wells
Fargo and Bank of America increased their total commercial
portfolios by 1.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while
JPMorgan Chase saw its total commercial and corporate loans
decline 0.4 percent.
In contrast, regional banks like US Bancorp, PNC,
and KeyCorp increased the size of their total commercial
loan portfolios by more than 3 percent compared with the fourth
quarter of 2013.
Representatives for US Bancorp, PNC and KeyCorp declined to
comment.
Federal Reserve data show that total commercial and
industrial loans outstanding reached a record $1.69 trillion for
the week ended April 16, on a seasonally adjusted basis. The
annualized growth rate spiked to 12.4 percent in the first
quarter from 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, well
above the roughly 9 percent average since the financial crisis.
These growth rates are alarming to regulators. The Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates many banks with
branches in multiple states, warned in a December report that
low delinquency levels over a prolonged period may spur banks to
take too much risk. The OCC and the Fed also clamping down on
the riskiest loans banks make to companies, namely junk-rated
loans. [ID: nL2N0NH1SB]
"It's really near and dear to us to make sure there's sound
underwriting and that you don't inappropriately weaken your
standards, especially when you're in an increasingly hot
market," said Thomas Curry, the Comptroller of the Currency,
referring to commercial lending.
"Discipline is important, and that's what we try to
emphasize with our banks," Curry added, speaking at the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit on Tuesday.
The Fed's quarterly survey of loan officers in January at
banks found that 10 of the 73 banks that responded had "eased
somewhat" their lending standards for large and mid-sized
companies. In January 2012, all banks that responded said they
were keeping standards for these borrowers unchanged.
FEWER LEVERS
In general, regional banks have fewer ways to pursue growth
compared with the biggest banks, which can rely on a wide range
of other businesses like stock and bond underwriting and wealth
management.
Net interest income from Bank of America's global banking
and markets units, which contains the majority of its commercial
loans, amounted to 13 percent of the company's total in the
first quarter. In contrast, net interest income from PNC's
corporate and institutional banking segment amounted to 25
percent of the company's overall revenue in the first quarter.
"Banks have a choice: you can sit on the sidelines and
choose not to compete on price, but that will be at the expense
of loan growth," said Jennifer Thompson, a bank analyst at
Portales Partners in New York. "Or you can compete on price.
Your margins will suffer, but you get the loan" and possibly
deepen the relationship with a given client by selling more
services, Thompson added.
The banks ramping making more commercial loans acknowledge
that profitability is declining.
The average yield in the commercial loan portfolio of
KeyCorp, a regional bank headquartered in Cleveland with about
$93 billion of assets, fell 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter of
2013.
KeyCorp chief executive Beth Mooney said on an April 17
conference call that "we continue to see loan yields reflecting
the competitive pricing environment."
Bank of America, which says it is being more disciplined
than its competitors, said the average yield on its total
commercial portfolio rose 1.1 percent over the same period.
Pinpointing the specific bank loan portfolios that will
experience the greatest loss is difficult to determine until the
economy starts to deteriorate, analysts said.
"Every single bank will tell you that they're not giving up
on credit standards, and we won't see whether that's true or not
until the next crisis hits," Portales' Thompson said.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair, Editing by Dan Wilchins and John
Pickering)