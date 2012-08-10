BRIEF-NII Holdings announces partnership with AINMT
* NII Holdings and AINMT announce partnership to invest in Nextel Brazil's growth strategy
Aug 10 Loan growth at U.S. banks slowed in July, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday.
U.S. bank loans grew by 5.0 percent in July from a year earlier to $7.1 trillion -- slower than the 5.3 percent growth in June 2012. July's deceleration snapped a 10-month streak of accelerating loan growth.
Banks cite a combination of factors for the slowdown in loan growth, including growing worries about the U.S. recovery, Europe's turmoil, concerns about federal spending and uncertainty about tax laws that could follow the presidential election.
* NII Holdings and AINMT announce partnership to invest in Nextel Brazil's growth strategy
(Adds dealer's comment, details) ZAGREB, June 6 Croatia's central bank said on Tuesday it had bought 188 million euros ($211 million) from commercial banks, intervening to ease firming pressures on the kuna currency. It bought the euros in an auction at an average rate of 7.4163 kuna per euro. The kuna was quoted at 7.4110 at 0950 GMT, down from 7.3810 before the intervention. It is the first time the central bank has stepped in on the local foreign exchang