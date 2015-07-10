LONDON, July 10 Britain's financial regulator on
Friday announced proposals for banks and other financial firms
to report and disclose what capital they hold on a daily basis
from 2016 in a move designed to promote their "safety and
soundness".
The Prudential Regulation Authority last year introduced new
leverage ratio requirements, setting a minimum amount of capital
banks must hold relative to their loans.
The move was part of global reforms introduced after the
2007-09 financial crisis to reduce the chances of banks needing
public bailouts.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)