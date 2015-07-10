(Corrects to clarify ratios not being published daily)
LONDON, July 10 Britain's financial regulator on
Friday announced proposals for banks and other financial firms
to report and disclose what capital they hold based on daily
averages from 2016 in a move designed to promote their "safety
and soundness".
The Prudential Regulation Authority last year introduced new
leverage ratio requirements, setting a minimum amount of capital
banks must hold relative to their loans.
The move was part of global reforms introduced after the
2007-09 financial crisis to reduce the chances of banks needing
public bailouts.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Keith
Weir)