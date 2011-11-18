LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - A wave of liability management exercises were announced by European banks this week and many more are expected to follow as the hunt for core Tier 1 capital begins in earnest.

The European Banking Authority has asked banks to strengthen their capital buffer against sovereign debt exposures as well as reach a 9% core Tier 1 ratio by the end of June 2012. An estimated EUR106bn is needed by the banks, although this figure could rise.

However, banks only have until the end of the year to submit their plans to national regulators on how they will go about it.

"There is no doubt that most of the exercises that were announced this week would have had the EBA in mind," said a liability management specialist. "All the banks have made very pointed statements in their releases saying that the purpose of their exercises was about core Tier 1 creation, they want to send a clear signal to the regulators."

While banks have many tools at their disposal to boost their core Tier 1, liability management is currently one of the most palatable, and surest, ones that the EBA has given its blessing to.

"The last thing banks want to do right now is to issue equity at the current depressed prices," said a senior lawyer. "If they can deleverage, not pay coupons on hybrids, cut dividends, do liability management, then they'll do it. The amount of capital that needs to be raised is not huge and when they have a choice, banks will seek alternatives away from the equity markets."

Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are among the banks using liability management to boost their Tier 1. BNP Paribas launched a three-pronged exercise on EUR7.6bn equivalent of Tier 1, Upper Tier 2 and Lower Tier 2 which it is seeking to buy back at a discount to par. Depending on investor take-up, it could generate a capital gain of EUR600m. Meanwhile, SG is targeting EUR6.5bn equivalent of Tier 1 and buying them back at a premium of three to six points versus secondary prices.

"When we saw the big wave of liabilities management in 2009, you didn't really see the French banks do much because their bonds never really traded down that much and there was not so much value to be extracted," said the liability management specialist.

"The difference this time is with the wave of concern about banks' exposure to struggling sovereigns, they are taking advantage of this and playing on the fear factor."

LIABILITY MANAGEMENT WITH A STICK While liability management is not a new tool for banks and allowed for the creation of core Tier 1 in 2009 when bank capital was trading at deeply discounted level, this time, banks are applying more pressure on investors to participate and have shrunk the premium at which they are buying back their debt.

"The days when banks were offering 15 points premiums over secondaries are long gone," said a global head of syndicate. "I don't think regulators will be too happy to see banks pay well above the market price especially as you need liquidity for these exercises and it leads to a drop in the overall Tier 1 ratio, so they want to see banks get more for their bucks."

As well as skinnier premiums, banks are using bigger sticks to get investors to participate. In the case of Banco Espirito Santo for example, the bank has said it will reduce coupon payments on hybrids if it does not get to its Tier 1 target.

And in the case of Santander, the issuer created controversy when it announced a punitive Lower Tier 2 into senior exchange targeting EUR6.8bn equivalent of securities and said future calls decisions would be based on economic impact, regulatory requirements and prevailing market conditions. This goes against investors' expectations that banks would do their utmost to call deals, even if this proved uneconomical.

But even if the stick is bigger and the carrot smaller, investors will be carefully assessing their options.

"It's a really tough decision to make because it's not as if we'll be making a 10 to 15 points gain," said a FIG investor. "As an investor we are asked to give a lot away, especially given that banks are not badly capitalised if Europe sorts its problems out."

He added that the possibility of banks not calling their deals was an important factor on their mind. "We have to bear in mind that regulators might not allow banks to call their bonds. We also worry about the precedent set by Santander and the fact that others might now follow."

While banks have previously called their deals, even when this was uneconomical, a recent clarification by the Basel committee in an FAQ means that this could shift. "We remain concerned that national regulators (or the EC) could, even pre-Basel III, prevent banks from calling uneconomically, thereby removing the reputational aspect of calling," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote this week.

Their view was echoed by Barclays analysts. "The Santander transaction highlights the fact that hybrid call decisions are becoming increasingly driven by pure economic criteria and that reputational decisions, while still relevant, are taking second place."

A banker estimated the stock of step-up deals callable in the next 12 to 18 months was around EUR85bn, with a heavy skew towards UK, France, Spain and Italy.

Market participants also believe that investors might take this opportunity to reduce risk.

"Liability management exercises in November and December are always interesting," the liability management banker said.

"Investors could be looking at reducing risk and locking in some gains, so the trades may overshoot on the upside. For some investors, the opportunity in some cases to move into something safer in a bank capital structure could be very attractive." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Anil Mayre)