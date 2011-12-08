LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Wells Fargo and
Yorkshire Building Society joined the bulging
liability management pipeline on Thursday, although unlike
recent exercises conducted by European banks, they cited
liquidity as the rationale for their deals.
Yorkshire Building Society will be the first UK issuer to
take advantage of a change in the country's government-guarantee
scheme issues to buy-back government-guaranteed debt and cancel
it ahead of its maturity.
"This buyback facility will be subject to certain conditions
and the payment to HM Treasury of a cancellation fee," a UK
treasury statement said in June. "Participating issuers will be
charged 15% of the fees they would have paid had their bonds
been carried to their original maturity dates."
HSBC and JP Morgan are handling the trade which is targeting
GBP1.5bn of government-guaranteed debt maturing next year. The
offer is capped at a maximum of GBP750m however.
The exercise targets three bonds in dollars, euros and
sterling: USD350m, EUR750m and a GBP600m. Yorkshire is paying a
premium over where the bonds were trading in the secondary
market, although a banker close to the deal said it was
difficult to calculate how much it was exactly as the securities
are very illiquid. The banks is offering 100.25 on the dollar,
Gilts flat on the sterling and 40bp over Bunds for the euros.
In a statement, Yorkshire said that the tender would help
optimise its available liquidity and its obligations under the
UK government 2008 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS).
"The key driver behind the buy-back is to cancel the fee
they have to pay on the outstanding deals as one of the
conditions for the usage of the CGS was the payment of the fee
to the DMO," said a banker close to the exercise. "However, it
will also help the issuer smooth out its maturity profile."
He added that he did not expect a large wave of exercises to
follow in the footsteps of Yorkshire.
"Realistally in the UK, time is running out," he said. "The
saving banks can make is proportional to how much time the
securities have left to run and in a lot of cases, deals are
maturing very soon."
Investors have until December 15 to make their decision and
the results are expected to be announced on December 16.
Meanwhile, Wells Fargo announced it was tendering for a
EUR1.5bn May 2013 issue via Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo. The
issuer said it would accept up to EUR500m and that it would buy
the bonds back at 45bp over mid-swaps although it said it may
accept "significantly less or significantly more" than this.
The bank said in a statement that the purpose of the deal
was to reduce short-term debt with available cash on hand.
"This is a very simple cash management situation," a banker
involved in the trade said. "The bond has a high coupon of 6%
and Wells would rather get rid of it and move on. This is not
really a bank trade, this is more akin to what a corporate would
do."
Wells Fargo is paying a much lower cost to buy back the
bonds than where similarly-rated European banks trade, which the
banker estimated to be between 150bp and 200bp extra.
Investors have until December 16 to make their decisions and
the results are expected to come out after December 19.