LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The rally in European banks
subordinated debt is eroding the capital gain institutions can
make from buying back their debt at discounted levels, shutting
off a valuable avenue for boosting their Core Tier 1 ratio.
Banks have until mid 2012 to make up the EUR115bn shortfall
in capital identified by the European Banking Authority (EBA),
and liability management has been an effective way to do it.
"The recent rally has impacted the amount of Core Tier 1
gain European banks can make as a result of liability
management, lowering the probability that banks will do
something," said Hank Calenti, an analyst at Societe Generale.
"The universe of sub debt paper that trades well below par
has shrunk quite quickly in the last few weeks."
According to the EBA, plans submitted by banks to meet their
capital shortfall show that they anticipate 22% of their capital
to come from the conversion of existing hybrid instruments --
almost on par with the 26% coming from capital raising, retained
earnings and scrip dividends.
Since the beginning of the fourth-quarter in 2011, they have
raised over EUR14bn with discounted buy-backs.
Banco Popolare, Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca all launched
liability management exercises this week as they sought to take
advantage of the change of rules announced by the Bank of Italy
last week that makes it easier for banks to buy-back hybrid
instruments
However, they had to offer investors much higher prices than
what UniCredit had to at the end of January. UBI Banca for
example is offering 80% of par while Intesa is enticing
investors with tender prices as high as 91%. UniCredit offered
as little as 50% on some of its deals.
They were joined by HSH Nordbank which launched the first
liability management from a Landesbank and is targeting two
Lower Tier 2 issues which it is seeking to buy-back at 68% of
par, a premium of around five to 7.5 points versus secondaries,
but a 17 points premium versus where they were in early January.
Market players are aware the tide can turn quickly, and that
the rally could fade at any moment -- especially given the
widespread uncertainty in the eurozone right now.
"Liability management provided a floor to where the market
can go," said Philippe Kellerhals, senior portfolio manager at
Cairn Capital.
"If we see the market fall again, we would expect the pace
of exercises to pick up again," he said.
The effect of the rally on investor appetite has also been
clear. UniCredit announced on Monday that the take-up rate on a
sub debt buy-back was around 33%.
"The take-up on the UniCredit offer was very good,
especially given that the bulk of the initial tender premium was
erased during the exercise due to the strengthening market
environment," said John Cavanagh, head of EMEA DCM
product solutions and liability management at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"The rally to the upside was quite unprecedented," Cavanagh
said.
He added that the take-up rate had been dragged down by the
anticipated lower take-up of about 15% on the dated Upper Tier
2s, which mature in 2016 and 2018.
"If you look at the Tier 1s on a standalone basis, UniCredit
successfully repurchased 47% of those notes."
OPTIMISE IT
With opportunities for discounted buy-backs shrinking,
meanwhile, capital optimisation management trades could come
back into fashion.
While the capital gain Intesa will make from this week's
trade will be relatively small, for example, the bank is looking
to retire instruments that will have less regulatory capital
value going forward.
"A lot of hybrids will start decaying from a capital point
of view at the beginning of next year, and therefore it is a
good time to take them out," said Antoine Loudenot, head of
capital structuring at Societe General.
Intesa is targeting an issue it launched in September 2010,
when the regulations were different.
"Intesa's hybrid Tier 1 was compliant with the Basel 3/CRD4
guidelines we had at the time," said Loudenot.
"However since then, more details have emerged in terms of
what is allowed when it comes to things such as dividend pushers
and stoppers. As a result of this, this deal which was compliant
is not exactly in line with the new requirements."
Lloyds TSB is meanwhile taking another route.
The bank exchanged "any and all" of one series of EUR415m
Tier 1 into new 12 non-call 7 Lower Tier 2 notes. With more than
half of investors taking up the trade, the bank was able to
retire EUR232m of redundant hybrid Tier 1 debt.
SG's Calenti called it "one of the most interesting trades
we've seen in recent weeks", as the bank effectively replaced a
bond that had no capital value with one that has total capital
value -- all while getting some Tier 1 benefit.
"We might see more trades structured that way," Calenti
said. "Less of the plain vanilla, and more of the thinking man's
LME."