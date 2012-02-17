(Refiles without changes to reach additional subscribers)

By Jean-Marc Poilpre

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - European banks are starting to change strategy on liability management, using extension trades to push back the maturity of bonds and get greater control over their outstanding debt.

A tool long utilised by corporates, the extension trade is now being embraced by financials to cope with today's uncertain environment, in which issuance windows open and shut abruptly.

"Extension trades allow issuers to manage their upcoming redemptions," said Graham Bahan, head of liability management at Citigroup in the EMEA region.

"When they buy back a short-term bond, they in effect accelerate the redemption date of the bonds to make it match with the appropriate time to issue."

In the trade, the issuer typically swaps bonds maturing in up to two or three years for longer-dated paper with similar features and yields.

In contrast to liability management trades in which banks repurchase their bonds at a steep discount to generate core capital, the extension trades have two main advantages: they provide greater control over the issuance/redemption schedule, and they help reduce negative carry.

This week saw two European financials, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Finland's Sampo, use variations of the extension trade.

The Italian bank offered to exchange seven series of senior notes maturing between 2012 and 2017 for new notes with maturities of two or three years -- thus swapping for shorter paper but, because of size differences in the tranches, extending their debt overall.

Anthony Wicks, BPdV's head of ALM and funding, said the deal was "mainly to extend the duration of liabilities, while taking into consideration prevailing market conditions".

Sampo meanwhile issued a new senior unsecured transaction -- its first in almost a year -- while tendering similar bonds two months before maturity.

The Finnish bank is buying back its EUR750m 6.339% fixed-rate notes due in April this year (of which EUR605m is outstanding) in conjunction with the new issue.

"That trade was launched in 2009. And while Sampo could have let it mature, it could be that some clients did not want to increase their exposure to the name," said a banker on the trade.

"The tender therefore potentially makes room for the new deal. You have to remember that Sampo is a Triple B rated issuer that does not come often to the market."

He added that bank treasuries in particular were sensitive to the credit rating, and would need an exit in order to be able to participate in a new bond.

Bankers involved, however, stressed that the new issue was not designed to fund the repurchase of the 2012 issue, and should be viewed as providing liquidity to switch into the new issue.

Sampo stated the tender offer was aimed at managing its upcoming debt redemptions and to lengthen its debt maturity profile.

MORE TO COME?

In the months ahead, more and more banks are expected to turn to extension trades, said Chris Lees, head of European FIG DCM at Citigroup.

"These market conditions really underline the value to borrowers of having the broadest set of tools to address their liability profile objectives," Lees said.

"LMs are increasingly valued as a mechanism, and sometimes can make a real difference."

He cautioned that these trades "will not work for all borrowers and in all situations", but for many institutions the deals increasingly make sense.

Citigroup's Bahan said that buying back short-term bonds often generates a higher return on the cash raised from the new issue compared to other investment alternatives with similar credit risk.

Corporates have been doing this for a long time, he said, but it is a relatively new move for financial institutions -- and one driven by the constraints of the market today.

"For financials, it was less frequent in past years because they often assumed that they could issue at acceptable levels whenever they wanted to," Bahan said.

"In the current market, this is different." (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre; Editing by Marc Carnegie, Alex Chambers)