LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Bank liability management exercises
will be more bespoke in 2013, a panel of banking experts told
some 200 attendees at the IFR Bank Capital Conference in London
on Thursday.
"The low hanging fruit has been plucked," said David
Leeming, director of liability management at RBS. "Very simple
cash buybacks have all been done and now the onus is on us to do
more creative exercises."
Panelists and attendees seemed united in the opinion that
liability management will continue to be an important feature in
issuer tool kits as they prepare for the implementation of Basel
III.
Banks have adjusted to the rallying market in 2012 by
focusing more on issuance, but have also created capital through
liability management exercises.
David Marks, head of FIG DCM Europe at JP Morgan, predicted
that investors will be faced with a growing trend towards
aggressive strategies in liability management, and he wondered
how they will react to this as well as reduced premiums on
deals.
Controversial consent solicitations and Dutch auctions will
draw close scrutiny and issuers are likely to be seeking more
analytical ways of creating capital through LM, bankers said.
Italy's largest retail bank was named and shamed at the
conference following a notably aggressive liability management
exercise that was launched in October and removed the call
option on some of the issuer's subordinated debt without prior
consent from the bondholders.
Panelists were quick to point out that they did not
necessarily disagree with Intesa's approach, but the investor
backlash that followed an intervention by the trustee will be
enough to deter other banks from following suit for the time
being.
Increasingly, European banks have been signalling to
investors that they will not be adhering to previous market
practice of calling subordinated deals at the first opportunity
for economic or regulatory reasons.
On the sidelines of the conference, bankers were surprised
that investors did not speak out when the Intesa liability
management exercise was being discussed, and one banker said
that in 2013 banks are likely to push the boat out even further.
"Intesa broke the perceived taboo with a trustee taking a
position that was on the side of the issuer. I think this time
next year we might be sitting here thinking Santander and Intesa
were tame compared with what is likely to come," he said.
As the session drew to a close, bankers said that in 2013
investors should focus more on the institutions they are
investing in, and the strategy of those banks as they transition
through the crisis.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)