June 22 A committee of large international banks
on Thursday voted to adopt an interest rate benchmark from the
Treasuries-backed repurchase agreement market (repo) as an
alternative to the use of Libor in around $150 trillion worth of
derivatives.
The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) was tasked
with selecting a new rate at the behest of regulators including
the Federal Reserve who worried that a decline in short-term
bank lending since the 2008 financial crisis undermined faith in
Libor, and posed risks to the trillions of dollars of
derivatives backed by the rate.
Repo was selected over the Overnight Bank Funding Rate
(OBFR), an unsecured bank lending rate based on transactions in
the federal funds and Eurodollar markets.
The ARRC said that repo was considered the most appropriate
rate after considering the depth and robustness of the market as
well as other factors including regulatory principles.
