By Karen Brettell
June 22 A committee of large international banks
on Thursday voted to adopt an interest rate benchmark from the
U.S. Treasuries-backed repurchase agreement market (repo) as an
alternative to the use of Libor in around $150 trillion worth of
derivatives.
The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) was tasked
with selecting a new rate at the behest of regulators including
the Federal Reserve who worried that a decline in short-term
bank lending since the 2008 financial crisis undermined faith in
Libor, and posed risks to the trillions of dollars of
derivatives backed by the rate.
The repo rate was selected over the Overnight Bank Funding
Rate (OBFR), an unsecured bank lending rate based on
transactions in the federal funds and Eurodollar markets.
The ARRC said that the repo was considered the most
appropriate rate after considering the depth and robustness of
the market as well as other factors including regulatory
principles.
“I am confident the new reference rate chosen today by the
Alternative Reference Rates Committee is based on a deep and
actively traded market and will be highly robust," Federal
Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell said in a statement.
"With this choice, the ARRC has taken another step in
addressing the risks involved with LIBOR,” Powell said.
Reforms to banking and money market fund regulations, along
with allegations of Libor manipulation before and during the
crisis, has resulted in fewer interbank short-term loans and
reduced funds' demand for bank debt, so Libor rates are
sometimes estimated rather than based on actual transactions.
Selecting repo ”is keeping with a rate that should be
broadly reflective of actual transactions,” said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
An advantage of repo is that the market is large and liquid,
with over $600 billion in trades estimated to be made overnight.
That compares with around $300 billion trades in the markets
backing the OBFR.
Trading contracts based on the new rate is expected to begin
next year on a voluntary basis, though it will likely take
several years to build strong liquidity in the product.
“This is the first step in a very long progression away from
Libor,” Goldberg said.
Over time, the new benchmark may be adopted for broad use as
a reference rate for corporate loans, residential mortgages and
credit cards as Libor has been.
The growth of interest rate derivatives since the 1980s made
it easier to hedge Libor-based loans, helping spread the use of
the rate to a wide range of institutional and consumer loans.
