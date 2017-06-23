By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, June 23
TOKYO, June 23 Asian market players generally
welcome a decision to move to repo rates as a benchmark for
short-term U.S. interest rates, though they are sceptical the
planned reference point will end use of scandal-tainted Libor in
the foreseeable future.
A committee of large international banks on Thursday voted
to adopt an interest rate benchmark from the U.S.
Treasuries-backed repurchase agreement market (repo) as an
alternative to the use of Libor (London Interbank Offered Rates)
in around $150 trillion worth of derivatives.
"I think everyone will take this as a reasonable
conclusion," said the head of derivatives trading at a Japanese
brokerage. "The repo market is the biggest short-term interest
rate market."
The decision was made by the Alternative Reference Rates
Committee (AARC), a group of private firms tasked with
selecting a new rate at the behest of regulators.
The move came after the Financial Stability Board, a global
financial regulation oversight body, recommended reform of
interest rate benchmarks following the 2012 scandal on Libor's
fixing.
Repo rates are deemed more transparent because they reflect
actual traded rates, compared to Libor, which are based on rates
reported by traders and are prone to misreporting and
manipulation.
Yet some hurdles remain for the new benchmark rates.
"Most repo trading is for a short period. It doesn't look
realistic to have a yield curve stretching to six to nine months
immediately," said a senior executive at U.S. brokerage in
Tokyo.
AN IMPACT IN ASIA?
Indeed, few market players expect Libor to disappear any
time soon, given the huge amount of existing derivative
transactions, such as interest rate swaps, that use Libor as
reference rate.
The AARC decision is unlikely to have significant impact on
benchmarks in Asia-Pacific in the near term, market players
said.
In Tokyo, a study group concluded in December that Japan
will use unsecured overnight call rate as the benchmark.
But some market players say the global benchmark reform
could reignite debate on Tokyo Interbank Offered Rates (Tibor),
which are often criticised as being kept artificially high to
benefit banks making commercial loans at Tibor-linked rates.
Australian authorities changed the method to calculate the
benchmark bank bill swap rate (BBSW) in November. Their
administration is due to be transferred in August to the
Australian Securities Exchange from a financial industry group.
"The changes in the United States with the use of the Libor
have no direct impact on BBSW in Australia – they are different
benchmarks with different inputs," ASX spokesman Matthew Gibbs
told Reuters.
"However, this is consistent with a move by regulators
around the world, including in Australia, to encourage the
development of alternative benchmarks to provide markets with
greater choice," he added.
(Additional reporting by Yoshiko Mori in Tokyo and Swati Pandey
in Sydney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)