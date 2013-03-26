By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 26 Britain's anti fraud agency
said on Tuesday it was on the brink of announcing "significant
progress" in its investigation into the alleged rigging of
benchmark interest rates.
David Green, head of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), told a
seminar for fraud lawyers in London he expected to be able to
update the industry "in the next quarter".
Green declined to divulge further details.
The SFO arrested three men last year as part of a global
investigation into Libor (London interbank offered rate).
"We're moving hard and fast with our investigation," Green
said, adding that the SFO, which was granted an extra 3.5
million pounds ($5.3 million) to investigate Libor last year,
would receive more than that this year from its governmental
paymasters.
The SFO has also doubled the number of its investigation
team to 60.
Green brushed aside questions about whether its relationship
with its U.S. peer, the Department of Justice, had become
strained.
"We are grown up and can work together," he said.
"Relationships such as the transatlantic relationship ... has
its ups and downs. We're all adults and we have to get on with
it."