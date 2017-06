PARIS Jan 7 The French Banking Federation said on Monday that European regulators' move to soften liquidity rules were a "step in the right direction" that could boost lending.

The relaxed standards "should allow banks to conform to the new (liquidity) ratio in better conditions and thus to be less constrained in their capacity to make loans to their clients," the FBF said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)