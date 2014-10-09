BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
MILAN Oct 9 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday bad loans in the country rose 20 percent year-on-year in August while lending to companies and families continued to contract.
In July, non-performing loans were up 20.5 percent on an annual basis.
Lending to households was down 0.8 percent in August, from down 0.7 percent a month earlier, while credit to non-financial companies fell 3.8 percent after a contraction of 3.9 percent in July. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
