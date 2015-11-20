Nov 20 The falling value of loans to junk-rated
companies could be a negative factor in fourth-quarter earnings
for U.S. banks, analysts said.
"We know the trouble's there but I think a tougher credit
market is kind of factored in to a lot of the thinking," said
Sandler O'Neill analyst Jeff Harte.
Analysts cautioned that any losses at this stage seem
relatively small, and could be offset by gains in other parts of
banks' bond trading businesses, such as Treasuries trading.
Banks could also have hedges that reduce the impact of any
losses from individual deals, they added. Specific, accurate
estimates are hard to make, they said. Analysts have not been
reducing bank earnings estimates in recent weeks as parts of the
loan market have sputtered.
Underwriters led by Bank of America and Morgan
Stanley ended up postponing a $1.5 billion and a 760
million euro loan package to help finance Carlyle Group's
leveraged buyout of Veritas, a data storage business.
A $1.5 billion loan backing the acquisition of fashion
department store operator Belk Inc by private equity firm
Sycamore Partners also saw weak investor demand.
The lending syndicate behind the loan, led by Morgan Stanley,
sold it at a lower price than anticipated. Morgan Stanley and
Bank of America declined comment.
Analysts on average forecast Morgan Stanley will earn 54
cents per share in the fourth quarter, excluding special items,
according to Reuters Estimates, up from 39 cents a share in the
same quarter a year earlier.
Sandler O'Neill's Harte said that if the Federal Reserve
raises interest rates in December, interest-rate products like
Treasuries should trade more actively, helping offset any losses
in credit products including leveraged loans. If the Fed effect
is weaker than expected, fixed income trading revenue could fall
roughly 15 percent versus the third quarter, Harte said.
The overall market for loans to junk-rated companies, known
as leveraged loans, is weaker as well. An index of the most
frequently-traded 100 leveraged loans indicates average bids of
about 96 cents on the dollar as of the end of the day Thursday,
lower than at any time over the past 12 months, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Loans still to be syndicated are said to be struggling. The
$14 billion pipeline includes two large buyout loans for
software companies. One is a $2.2 billion deal for software
maker Solera Energy, which also includes bonds and has been
solely underwritten by Goldman Sachs. The other is a $2.025
billion deal for software company SolarWinds, which is
underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Macquarie and
Nomura. Those deals are now expected to be syndicated next year,
a senior loan investor told Reuters.
Whether banks unload new loans at a discount or hold them on
their balance sheets in hope of eventually selling them into a
stronger market next year, the result could be negative for
fourth-quarter earnings, according to Charles Peabody, analyst
at Portales Partners. Banks will be forced to record unrealized
losses, or to sell and to realize losses, he said.
Peabody said the potential earnings impact is hard to
quantify, though the weak credit market could potentially hit
all the banks he covers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Citigroup.
Spokespeople for the banks declined comment.
