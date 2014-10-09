(Adds the level of non performing loans)
MILAN Oct 9 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday
bad loans in the country rose 20 percent year-on-year in August
reaching a new record high as the third-largest economy in the
euro zone struggles to recover from recession.
The loans that are least likely to be repaid were worth
173.9 billion euros ($222 billion) in August, the highest level
since the start of the current statistical series in 1998,
central bank data showed.
In July, non-performing loans rose 20.5 percent to 172.4
billion euros.
At the same time, lending to companies and families
continued to contract, with loans to households down 0.8 percent
in August after falling 0.7 percent a month earlier.
Credit to non-financial companies fell 3.8 percent after a
contraction of 3.9 percent in July.
(1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Francesca Landini and
Catherine Evans)