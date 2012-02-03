LONDON Feb 3 Europe's banks hold 2.5 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion) of loans not considered as key to their business and are expected to sell 50 billion euros of them this year, according to a report released on Friday.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the authors of the report, said the amount of loans identified as "non-core" is equal to the GDP of Germany and has almost doubled from its estimate of 1.3 trillion euros a year ago as banks have accelerated plans to shrink and been more transparent on the process.

Europe's banks are under pressure to shrink their bloated balance sheets due to tougher regulations on how much capital they must hold. They are doing that by selling or not extending "non-core" loans, but that has raised concern it will cut credit to companies when European economies most need help.

Banks across eight European markets currently hold in excess of 500 billion euros of non-performing loans, including more than 200 billion euros at UK banks, PwC said. In the last year bad loans have risen in Spain, Greece and Italy, offsetting a fall in Germany, Ireland and Britain, it said.

Over the past year PwC said there has been an increase in sales of non-core loan portfolios and that trend should continue.

"Despite the difficult conditions in the debt markets, we believe that across Europe loans with a face value of 50 billion euros will be sold in the next 12 months," said Richard Thompson, European Portfolio Advisory Group Partner at PwC.

The main markets are likely to be Spain, Britain and Ireland, and there should also be a rise in Germany and Italy, he said.