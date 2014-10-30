WARSAW Oct 30 Polish lender mBank maintains plan to pay out at least half of its 2014 net profit as dividend, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

The Polish unit of Germany's Commerzbank sees its full-year net profit at around 1.3 billion zlotys ($388 million). (1 US dollar = 3.3513 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by by Adrian Krajewski)