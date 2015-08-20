Aug 20 Consolidation among U.S. banks,
particularly capital-squeezed small- and mid-cap lenders, is set
to rise in the next year or two due to persistently low interest
rates, RBC banking analyst Gerard Cassidy said.
The increase in deal activity will also be driven by expense
pressure from the new regulatory environment, Cassidy wrote in a
note to clients.
U.S. regional banks have long complained that capital
reforms, intended to rein in the excesses of bigger banks, have
placed undue burdens on smaller lenders.
Now, an imminent interest rate hike appears doubtful after
the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes on Wednesday
highlighted concern over the state of the global economy.
Cassidy, who is rated 4-star by Thomson Reuters StarMine,
said acquisitions by bigger banks, however, are unlikely until
late 2016 or 2017 due to the heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Most banking buys so far have been by lenders with less than
$5 billion in assets.
This week, BB&T Corp said it would buy National Penn
Bancshares Inc for about $1.8 billion, hot on the heels
of regulatory approval for its $2.5 billion takeover of
Susquehanna Bancshares Inc, a rare large U.S. banking deal since
the financial crisis.
Cassidy said lenders that had strong takeover appeal
included Republic First Bancorp Inc, Cascade Bancorp
, Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc, Capital City
Bank Group Inc and Heartland Financial USA Inc
.
More than 2,800 deals worth a total $240 billion have been
announced this year in the global finance industry, an increase
of 8 percent in value terms from the same period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila)