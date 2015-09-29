ZURICH, Sept 29 Tougher capital rules and new banking laws mean there is limited scope for major mergers and acquisitions in the industry, the finance chief for Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, said on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, when several banks including Zurich-based UBS got government bailouts, regulators have pushed banks with a critical importance to their economies to hold more capital and find a more manageable structure.

This has limited the possibility for major deals, UBS Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil said.

"A combination of legislation and regulation will also restrict large-scale M&A, limiting inorganic revenue growth opportunities and economies of scale on the cost base," Naratil told a banking and insurance conference.

Despite the tougher rules for banks, investors expect returns above the cost of equity, Naratil said.

"One choice would be to deploy assets into riskier areas," he said. "However, the more responsible approach, which maintains a good risk control, requires banks to seek new and innovative ways to improve efficiency." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas)