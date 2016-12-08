BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
WARSAW Dec 8 Any further potential purchases by Poland's state-run firms of foreign-owned banks or other businesses will depend on market conditions, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
"This will depend to a large extent on market conditions. This is why we waited and did not want to buy when it was expensive to do so," he said, asked about potential plans for further purchases.
Earlier on Thursday, Poland's largest insurer - the state-run PZU and a state-controlled fund PFR agreed to buy a 33 percent stake in the country's second largest bank. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.