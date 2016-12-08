WARSAW Dec 8 Any further potential purchases by Poland's state-run firms of foreign-owned banks or other businesses will depend on market conditions, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"This will depend to a large extent on market conditions. This is why we waited and did not want to buy when it was expensive to do so," he said, asked about potential plans for further purchases.

Earlier on Thursday, Poland's largest insurer - the state-run PZU and a state-controlled fund PFR agreed to buy a 33 percent stake in the country's second largest bank. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig)