By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS, Sept 5
ST. LOUIS, Sept 5
prosecution policy gives states more leeway to legalize
marijuana, the companies that dispense it are likely to have
trouble finding a bank, financial service industry and
enforcement experts said.
Federal anti-money laundering rules prohibit the handling of
proceeds from illegal activities, and banks must follow strict
monitoring and reporting procedures to stay within the law.
Because a federal prohibition of marijuana is still in place,
most banks do not work with marijuana businesses in states that
have legalized medical or recreational use of the drug.
"There are simply too many unanswered questions at this
time," said Jimmy Gurule, a former enforcement official at the
U.S. Treasury Department. "I don't think that the banks will run
the risk of criminal prosecution."
Banks are not mentioned in last week's four-page memo in
which the U.S. Justice Department outlined the policy shift to
prosecutors. This suggests that the Obama administration still
is not prepared to allow money from state-recognized pot sales
to flow into banks and other financial institutions.
"The Justice Department could have gone the next step and at
least applied its new standards to financial transactions that
derive from medical marijuana proceeds," said Peter Djinis, a
former regulatory policy official with Treasury's Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
"Either Justice officials were not aware of this dilemma,
which is hard to believe, or they didn't want to enter into that
fray," Djinis said.
A Justice Department spokesman did not respond to a request
for comment. FinCEN spokesman Steve Hudak said only that the
agency was "reviewing the latest developments."
The Justice Department memo reiterated its commitment to
enforcing federal restrictions on marijuana. But it told
prosecutors to focus on areas of federal interest, such as
distribution to minors, involvement of organized crime,
trafficking across state lines and growing on public land. In
other cases, enforcement would be a state matter.
VULNERABLE TO PROSECUTION
Banks handling money from state-authorized marijuana
dispensaries may face a money-laundering prosecution by either
the federal government or by another state if the funds cross
state lines, said Gurule, who is now a professor at the
University of Notre Dame law school.
Shunned by banks, dispensaries have flocked to
money-services businesses to obtain money orders. But that
industry is not well prepared to manage the legal obligations,
Djinis said.
"This new policy (by the Justice Department) doesn't solve
the problem at all for the financial services community," he
said. "If anything, it makes it more cumbersome, more confusing
and less satisfying."
For instance, he said, dispensaries that distribute to
minors will still face prosecution. But a financial institution
would have no way of knowing whether a client had engaged in
that or another activity still targeted by federal enforcers.
The medical marijuana business was worth $1.7 billion in
2011 and is growing, according to a study by financial analysis
firm See Change Strategy.
Roughly 20 states and the District of Columbia have
legalized medical marijuana. Voters in Colorado and Washington
state went a step further in November by legalizing recreational
use.
But the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Justice
Department probably "will continue to maintain that the proceeds
are still illicit," said a former Justice Department official
who requested anonymity.
"I don't think the big banks will change their present
policy and bank these outfits," he said. "It's not worth the
risk."
Even if the Justice Department said financial institutions
could serve state-authorized marijuana dispensaries, a regulator
or a "rogue" U.S. attorney might have a different view and go
after a bank, said Rob Rowe, a lawyer with the American Bankers
Association's Center for Legal and Regulatory Compliance.
Some association members have said marijuana should remain
illegal, he said, while others see "a viable small business
opportunity" to offer banking services.
"But until Congress changes the law," Rowe said, "there is
not a lot a bank can do."
