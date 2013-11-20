WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - Banks,
worried about running afoul of federal money-laundering law in
dealing with state-authorized marijuana businesses, may soon
receive some much-needed guidance from U.S. agencies.
Because a federal prohibition of marijuana is still in
place, most banks do not work with marijuana businesses in
states that have legalized them for fear they might be charged
with money laundering or failing to comply with other federal
laws.
The U.S. Treasury Department plans to discuss with banks and
other regulators how the federal enforcement stance regarding
state-authorized marijuana business could affect the banking
industry.
Jennifer Shasky Calvery, director of Treasury's Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network, said the bureau is already
discussing the complicated issue with the Justice Department.
Shasky Calvery spoke on Tuesday at a conference on money
laundering.
The discussions are a reaction to the banking industry's
calls for more clarity regarding how a Justice Department memo
on marijuana enforcement policy affects the industry, Shasky
Calvery said.
Although the memo outlined some deference to state policies
where marijuana was legalized, bankers are uncertain over the
risks they face under U.S. laws on money laundering if they
serve marijuana businesses banned by the federal government.
Rob Rowe, a lawyer with the American Bankers Association,
said on Wednesday that while the "industry certainly appreciates
any additional guidance on the ability to bank marijuana
dispensaries in states where use is legal, it really doesn't
change the fundamental prohibition."
The marijuana banking issue will be raised at a meeting
between Treasury officials and industry in December, Shasky
Calvery told the bankers' association and the American Bar
Association.
"Does it implicate financial services and if so, how, and
what if anything should we do in reaction to that?" Shasky
Calvery said of the memo.
The medical marijuana business was worth $1.7 billion in
2011 and is growing, according to a study. Colorado and
Washington state have legalized recreational use of marijuana,
19 other states and the District of Columbia permit some form of
medical marijuana use.
Even favorable guidance from federal authorities would be of
"limited value" without a change in federal law, said Jenifer
Waller, senior vice president of the Colorado Bankers
Association.
"We have several members who would be very anxious to bank
the marijuana industry, but have been told they cannot," she
said. "You really have to rely on what the law says."
Asked whether banks now risk regulatory action if they serve
marijuana businesses, Shasky Calvery, who previously headed the
Justice Department's money-laundering unit, said that if a bank
suspects any transaction is linked to a violation of state or
federal law, it must report it to authorities.
Federal anti-money laundering rules prohibit the handling of
proceeds from illegal activities, and banks must follow strict
monitoring and reporting procedures to stay within the law.
The Treasury unit issues anti-money laundering rules under
the Bank Secrecy Act and can levy civil fines, but only the
Justice Department can prosecute criminal violations.
The Justice Department's August memo reiterated its
commitment to enforcing federal restrictions on marijuana. But
it told prosecutors to focus on areas of federal interest, such
as distribution to minors, involvement of organized crime,
trafficking across state lines and growing on public land. In
other cases, enforcement would be a state matter.
The memo did not say whether prosecutors should be expected
to target financial institutions that offer services to
state-authorized marijuana businesses. However, the following
month, Deputy Attorney General James Cole said at a Senate
Judiciary Committee hearing that the Justice Department was
reviewing the issue along with Treasury officials.
One goal of the December meeting is to determine whether the
Treasury office, which acts as an intermediary between law
enforcement and the financial services industry, needs to issue
guidance or otherwise help explain the Justice Department's
position, Shasky Calvery said in an interview.
The Treasury office has not taken a position on the
provision of financial services to marijuana businesses, and
Shasky Calvery said there were no "preconcieved notions" of how
the discussions would turn out.
"I just want to understand from industry what their pain
points are, what information might be helpful," she said. "We
want to make sure that if we say anything on this topic, that
it's fully informed and we get it right."
She said she may request that prosecutors help clarify the
Justice Department's position to industry.
Due to their inability to use banks, marijuana businesses
have been forced to either hold onto large amounts of cash,
risking robbery, or try to clandestinely funnel the currency
into prepaid cards or personal bank accounts.
