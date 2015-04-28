COPENHAGEN, April 28 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Tuesday that increased regulation of banks had
been necessary to prevent a collapse of "the whole political
system" in the financial crisis and told Danish students this
represented progress for democracy.
In a speech at Copenhagen University, Merkel said that in
the years leading up to the financial crisis of 2008/9 "a global
regime had been erected which in the end could have shaken the
whole political system and put it in danger".
Major world economic powers set themselves a goal after the
crisis of regulating every aspect of the financial industry.
"We had to defend ourselves against that happening again,"
said the conservative German leader, adding that steps taken to
control banks were "progress for democracy, in my view".
Merkel said this meant the premise that some banks were "too
big to fail" was no longer valid but more regulation was still
needed for hedge funds and shadow banking. She defended plans
for a financial transaction tax in Europe.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; editing
by Erik Kirschbaum and Mark Trevelyan)