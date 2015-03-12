LONDON, March 12 Britain's finance ministry said
that it supported an independent review into a scheme set up by
Britain's financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold
complex interest rate hedging products.
Parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday recommended that
the Financial Conduct Authority examines whether there were
systemic failures in the review and said the process would
benefit from independent oversight.
"I strongly support this suggestion and believe that
oversight by a suitable non-executive director would be
appropriate," Britain's junior finance minister Andrea Leadsom
said in a letter to FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)