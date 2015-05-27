BRIEF-Sagax buys properties in Stockholm and Helsinki for SEK 211 million
* SAGAX ACQUIRES IN STOCKHOLM AND HELSINKI FOR SEK 211 MILLION
LONDON May 27 Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday that it would give its view on how complaints about mis-sold loan insurance are being handled in the summer and make clear what action it plans to take.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in January that it would consider imposing a deadline on customers claiming compensation, potentially drawing a line under the country's costliest consumer finance scandal.
Banks have so far set aside more than 26 billion pounds ($40.1 billion) in compensation.
($1 = 0.6479 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
SOFIA, May 4 Bulgaria's new prime minister Boiko Borisov promised to spur economic growth and increase incomes in the European Union's poorest member state as his coalition government was endorsed by parliament on Thursday.