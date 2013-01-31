BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's financial regulator said on Thursday the results of a study into the sale of complex interest rate hedging products to small firms by banks had found that the vast majority had been mis-sold.
The findings leave banks vulnerable to a wave of claims and could leave them facing billions of pounds in compensation claims, some derivatives experts have said.
The Financial Services Authority said it found that, in over 90 percent of the 173 cases examined in the study, the sales did not comply with at least one or more regulatory requirement. It said a significant proportion of the cases will result in financial compensation being due to the customer.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r