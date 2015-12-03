By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Number26 is looking to succeed
where traditional lenders have struggled, by relying on mobile
phones to build a true pan-European bank.
The German financial services start-up is expanding into six
European markets, making it the first mobile phone bank to
straddle the region's borders, it said on Thursday.
Number26 is entering France, Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Greece
and Ireland, the latter being a test for moving into Britain,
and eventually plans to develop a continent-wide bank.
Founded by two Austrians and based in Berlin, the company
revealed plans to offer a MasterCard and basic current
accounts via a licence from its partner Wirecard Bank of
Germany, which guarantees funds using the German Deposit
Protection Fund. Its parent, Wirecard, also supplies
Number26 with core banking software and transaction processing.
Without branches, legacy computer infrastructure and by
relying on selective outsourcing, mobile-first banks can compete
with little up-front capital against big banks, all while
promising lower lending rates and higher rates on savings.
Number26 also has a jump on rival mobile-first banks
including Atom Bank which took a UK bank licence in June and
Tandem, which received a licence this week. Both plan to start
operating in Britain next year. BBVA, Spain's No. 2
bank, has taken a 29.5 percent stake in Atom.
"The model for these mobile start-ups is to compete on
fees," said Andrew Copeman, an analyst with financial research
firm Aite Group in Edinburgh. "Banks can't afford to go after
those rates because they are saddled with big overhead from
branch networks and old systems."
Taken by surprise, banks have responded by ploughing more
money into fixing creaky systems, rolling out mobile apps of
their own and shuttering many branches. Worldwide, banks could
cut half their jobs in 10 years as they fight to stay relevant,
the former head of Barclays has said.
"I don't see banks at all as my competitors. They just can't
move fast enough," Number26 Chief Executive Valentin Stalf, 30,
said in an interview.
CLEAN SLATE
The company, which launched early this year in Germany and
Austria, provides more than 80,000 customers with accounts for
cash withdrawals, deposits and overdraft services up to 2,000
euros via a slick smartphone app.
"We see the current account as just a starting point," said
Maximilian Tayenthal, 35, Number26's co-founder and chief
financial officer. Credit, savings and insurance products will
follow, he said.
It recently began offering a retail checkout-based
alternative to bank ATM machines for cash withdrawals and
deposits in Germany. It now counts 6,000 cash outlets including
supermarket chain REWE, or more ATMs than Deutsche Bank and
Commerzbank combined.
The Number26 name refers to the optimal number of quarter
turns it takes to solve a Rubik's Cube puzzle and is a play on
the most efficient route it can find to reinvent banking.
Mobile phone-based banks aim to tear up the rule-book of an
earlier generation of direct banks, which used online sites and
telephone call centres to woo millions of customers away from
bank branches starting in the 1990s.
ING's DiBa and others are now some of Europe's biggest
retail banks after being spun out of parent banks to offer a
wide array of services created within those banks.
By contrast, Number26 is looking to evolve rapidly into a
full-service banking hub, providing not just services of its own
but those from third parties. It is in talks to offer money
transfers from TransferWise, loans from LendingClub and deposit
comparison site SavingGlobal on its platform.
The 75-employee company has raised 12.5 million euros in
venture funding. Backers include Peter Thiel, founder of PayPal
and one of Silicon Valley's top investors, Earlybird
Venture Capital and Axel Springer Plug & Play, both of Germany,
and Swiss-based Redalpine Venture Partners.
(Editing by David Clarke)