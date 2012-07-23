July 23 Bank of America Corp and Wells
Fargo & Co are rolling out more retail services accessed
by mobile phones, including check deposits, as the banking
sector races to cut costs in a tepid economy.
Starting Thursday, Bank of America will allow customers to
make deposits by submitting a photo of a check through their
smart phones, the bank's online and mobile banking executive,
Aditya Bhasin, said on Monday. The No. 2 U.S. bank is also
rolling out a service allowing customers to send money to other
individuals using their email address or mobile numbers, as well
as expanding a coupon service that can be used by mobile
customers.
Wells Fargo launched its mobile check deposit service
earlier this year and will gradually expand it across the United
States by the end of the year, said Brian Pearce, head of the
retail mobile channel at the bank. Earlier this year, the No. 4
U.S. bank launched its money transfer service, which is part of
a joint venture between Wells, Bank of America and JPMorgan
Chase & Co called clearXchange.
The latest roll-outs mean two of the largest U.S. banks are
adding mobile banking services that are increasingly popular
with consumers. Combined, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have
nearly 20 million active mobile banking users across the United
States.
Executives at both banks stress they are focused on
evolving customer needs, but banks for decades have also been
looking to cut costs by moving transactions to ATMs, online
banking sites and now mobile devices.
Banks are hoping new mobile services will eventually cost
less than handling transactions in branches, even if there are
high upfront costs, said Peter Olynick, card and payments leader
at Carlisle & Gallagher Consulting Group.
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan has
said that increasing mobile use can help the bank scale back on
branches and therefore cut costs.
"It is just a much more efficient and frankly strong service
model," he said during the bank's second-quarter earnings
conference call last week.
The bank previously said it plans to eliminate 750 branches
over the next few years and, in the past year, it has quietly
shed about 9 percent of its ATMs. The bank now has about 5,600
branches and 16,200 ATMs.
Bank of America spokeswoman Tara Burke said the bank's ATM
numbers declined as it removed machines at Simon Property Group
Inc malls and in Valero Energy Corp convenience
stores. Many of these locations did not allow for check deposits
or have 24-hour access, she said.
While the bank's ATM numbers are shrinking, its total active
mobile users increased by about 600,000 to 10.3 million in the
second quarter of this year from the first quarter.
Mobile payments can also help Bank of America defend its
business from non-bank rivals such as eBay Inc's PayPal
Inc, which are increasingly encroaching on banks' payments
businesses, including person-to-person transactions, Carlisle &
Gallagher's Olynick said.
"The banks that are not as aggressive are at risk to other
entrants and other banks that are going aggressively after
this," Olynick said.
Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup Inc, for example,
already offer the check deposit service.
"Mobile deposit capture has been really positively
received," said Beth Robertson, director of payments research at
consulting firm Javelin Strategy & Research. "It makes things so
much easier for consumers and small business."
Banks are keen to defend their position in the payments
processing business, which can generate big revenue for them.
Banks make about $14 billion of annual fees from processing
debit cards for merchants, Javelin estimates. Credit cards are
even more lucrative, with interchange fees paid in 2011 by
merchants to Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc banks
coming in at $22.75 billion, according to industry publication
The Nilson Report.
AN INTEGRAL PART OF LIFE
In another service available for mobile customers, Bank of
America is expanding a coupon program that allows customers to
receive discounts from retailers by clicking on offers sent
directly to their online banking accounts. The bank began
testing BankAmeriDeals in January and is now making it available
across the United States by early August, Bhasin said.
The strategy offers discounts to customers, while also
encouraging customers to use their Bank of America debit and
credit cards.
"There are more rewards for them and more benefits for us as
well," Bhasin said.
Meanwhile, Wells Fargo, which has 8.5 million active mobile
users, started allowing customers to deposit checks with their
phones in May, Pearce said. It is now available in six states,
plus California's Bay Area, and should be nationwide by the end
of the year.
The bank in May also unveiled its own person-to-person money
transfer service, which allows customers to send money to other
individuals using a mobile number or email address, rather than
an account number. The bank currently allows customers to send
money to Wells Fargo and Bank of America customers, but will add
JPMorgan recipients by year's end.
Bank of America money transfer service allows customers to
send money to individuals with accounts at all three banks, plus
others. JPMorgan said it has not rolled out a clearXchange
program yet.
Banks are increasingly finding that mobile banking is
critical for interacting with their customers, Wells Fargo's
Pearce said.
"This mobile lifestyle has emerged," he said. "People take
their mobile devices everywhere they go and it's become this
integral part of their life."